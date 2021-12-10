Kenya: Ruto Asks Kalonzo to Join His UDA Party

Makueni — Deputy President William Ruto has asked Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join forces with UDA.

He said UDA was the party of the people with a big following, a national outlook and a clear economic agenda for the country.

The Deputy President said Kalonzo should not make a mistake of joining ODM leader Raila Odinga for the third time.

Dr Ruto said Musyoka had on numerous occasions been coerced to support Odinga, yet the former Prime Minister was not ready to reciprocate.

Speaking in Makueni County, on Thursday, Dr Ruto said : "Musyoka has been supporting Raila. It's time he reconsiders his political stand."

Ruto, said Kenyans were rallying behind the hustler movement and its plans to revive the economy.

Ruto said Kenyans had the ultimate role to elect their leaders.

"Those purporting to choose the country's leadership in hotels and private meetings are doomed to fail," noted Ruto

The Deputy President urged the Ukambani region to support his presidential bid.

He said UDA has an elaborate plan to open up the economy to benefit ordinary Kenyans.

"Over 80 percent Kenyan small business being majority are set to benefit," he said.

He said UDA is the only party with a national outlook and in a position to unite the country.

"Competitors are only interested in creating positions for themselves while I am focused on improving the lives of majority of ordinary citizens," said Ruto.

The Deputy President said leaders should not prioritize creation of positions at the expense of millions of youths and the country's economy.

Ruto said for over 50 years ordinary Kenyans have suffered under the trickle-down economy and it was their time to try bottom-up agenda.

He further challenged his competitors to show what they have done to Kenyans while serving in different positions during the previous regimes.

Kitui South MP Nimrod Mbai said Ukambani was careful not to repeat past mistakes of supporting leaders who ended up being in the Opposition.

Mbai said their previous support for Odinga made the Kamba community to be in the Opposition.

The MP noted that Ruto had pushed for development in Ukambani and accross the country.

Mbai said it's only the leadership of Dr Ruto that would address the problem of water facing the region.

The legislator said UDA with support of over 160 MPs was an indication that the party has representation accross the country.