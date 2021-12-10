Nigeria: Nollywood Actress, Ngozi Chiemeke, Killed in Delta

Asaba — Tragedy has struck in Agbor, administrative headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State following the shooting of a budding Nigerian actress, Ngozi Chiemeke.

The young Nollywood actress was said to have gone to use POS shop on Deeper Life Road, in Boji-Boji area of Agbor when some armed men invaded the place and shot her.

The up-and-coming actress was later confirmed dead by medical experts at a hospital in Agbor.

However, the state police command spokesman, Mr. Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident in Asaba yesterday , could not state if the killers of the young actress dispossessed her of money or other valuables at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, has announced that the ban on the use of fireworks in the state was still in force, warning that defaulters risked being jailed on account of using these fireworks.

He said that "the Command will enforce all the extant laws prohibiting the use of fireworks such as 'knock-out' or 'banger' and other fireworks especially during this coming Yuletide season.

He urged parents and guardians to guide their children and wards to desist from using them.

People selling such items were equally warned to desist from the sale of these products as anyone arrested for flouting the order would be arrested and during prosecuted.

"To this end, the commissioner of police has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPO's) and Tactical Commanders to ensure strict compliance with the ban on fireworks in their respective areas of responsibility."

He further said that "undercover Police Operatives have also been deployed for the purpose of arresting anyone found wanting", calling on residents to continue to cooperate with the police by furnishing them with useful information to assist the police in the discharge of their statutory functions.