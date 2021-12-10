Nigeria: We Are in Talks to Ensure Nigeria Becomes Vaccine Manufacturing Hub, Says FG

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunimbe Mamora has hinted that the federal government was in talks with relevant stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria was considered as a vaccine manufacturing hub.

He also called international partners who donate vaccines to Nigeria to give ample notice before delivery to enable the government plan its deployment across the country in order to avoid wastage.

He said these in an interview on, 'The Morning Show,' a breakfast programme on THISDAY's sister broadcast arm, Arise News Channel, yesterday.

He explained: "The most potent solution is for us to have our own vaccine manufacturing pop. I mean, that is it. If we're manufacturing these things on our own, then we will not have this kind of challenge. That's the most potent in terms of solution.

"The other solution is for us to have a predictable supply. What I mean by that is let us anticipate this thing months ahead so that we can also plan ahead in terms of receiving, of course deploying and putting the necessary logistics in place to ensure this.

"And I can tell you that at the moment that what is happening is that the there is a plan to establish manufacturing hubs in Africa and already there are some countries that are being considered as candidates for such hubs. Efforts are in place to ensure that Nigeria is also one of such countries that will be vaccine manufacturing hub in Africa."

Speaking further on what lead to the federal government disposing of vaccines, he said: "It is not an issue of negligence in any way on the part of the Nigerian government. Well, if you have a friend or you have friends, wanting to assist you, because of certain challenge or challenges you have naturally you will welcome that assistance.

"But in this particular instance, while we thank and welcome our partners, friends, who have decided to assist us, in respect of our vaccines need at the same time there are challenges that we grapple with some of which is the manner that these vaccines say come in.

"Don't forget that with the advent of COVID 19, there was no global scrambling for vaccines. But the low income countries and middle income countries, they are the worst hit and Nigeria happens to be one of the countries affected in terms of non-availability of the vaccines.

"So, but what we saw or what we have seen is a situation where the supply of these vaccines from our friends from our partners, the arrival of these vaccines is such that, you know, it's not predictable and that naturally poses the challenge of planning.

"In terms of logistics for deployment, in terms of the cold chain, in terms of readiness, in terms of you, distribution to the various states, and of course, getting to the last mile, so to speak."