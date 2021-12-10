Rwanda Media Commission Premises Burglarized

The premises of Rwanda Media Commission (RMC) were, last night, December 8, broken into by yet to be identified person (s), The New Times has learnt.

It is reported that this is not the first time the Remera based media self-regulatory body has been raided.

Speaking to The New Times, Emmanuel Mugisha, Executive Secretary of RMC, said that nothing was stolen, instead they found some office drawers in chaos.

"They didn't steal anything. We found some drawers left open like they were searched as if somebody was looking for some documents which we don't know about," he said.

He explained that when the staff came in the morning, they found some door locks damaged and others cracked open, "implying that they had master keys."

He, however, said that Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) is handling the investigation process, and they are waiting to know what the findings will tell.

RIB sealed off the premises as a crime scene as it carried out investigations.

RMC regulates the media profession in collaboration with Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) -- which deals with radio frequencies, among other aspects of the media.