Tanzania: Nit to Produce Graduates for Self-Employment

The National Institute of Transport (NIT) is about to produce more competent graduates who are capable for self-employment as well as catering for the current local and global demand for jo

NIT's Rector, Professor Zacharia Mganilwa said that their vision is to become a centre for excellence in logistics, management and transport technology and commitment to produce competent graduates, particularly in the transport sector.

"Our aim is to produce graduates who are not only ready for demanding jobs, but who will have the skills and the drive to act as entrepreneurs for creation of new jobs," Prof Mganilwa said during the 8th Convocation ceremony held recently in Dar es Salaam.

The Rector highlighted that graduates at NIT are expected to participate in addressing community needs and challenges.

"... be generous with your knowledge and your time, and imagine how you can collaborate to bring about the change that is necessary in our societies," he said.

Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC), Director General, Mr Kaimu Mkeyenge said NIT is growing rapidly and its core mandate is directly linked to the development of the national strategic projects.

"This achievement could not be possible without the dynamic leadership of both the management and the Governing Council of NIT," Mr Mkeyenge said.

Mkeyenge also congratulated the best students and graduands, who devoted their time and effort to learn to achieve this culminating stage.

"You are now ready to step into the world where you are supposed to use the knowledge you have acquired to attain professional success and contribute to national development.

Remember that you will have the chance to learn at every stage of life because learning is a life-long process," he said.

He also noted that according to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) 2018, favourable economic growth prospects for the East and Southern Africa region will result in increased trade flows.

"This puts significant pressure on Tanzania's port and transport infrastructure," Mr Mkeyenge said, while suggesting the need to address trade gaps through interventions, which need to balance between infrastructure investment and institutional reform aspects.

Mr Mkeyenge stressed that investment in maritime transport infrastructure however needs a comprehensive maritime policy which, unfortunately, Tanzania does not have at the moment.

"TASAC is bracing itself towards having a comprehensive maritime policy so that maritime and maritime transport experts like you will have a platform on which to base their planning in the maritime sector," he said.