Tanzania: Zanzibar City to Have More Modern Shopping Centres

MJINI Municipal Council, which is part of the growing Zanzibar City, has signed an agreement with Dar es Salaam AFRICAB Group Company to construct and establish a shopping centre at Darajani area in the municipality.

AFRICAB Group Company manufactures a wide range of electrical products like wires and cables, transformers, switch gears, and PVC conduit pipes among others. It is also associated with some of the world's best electrical manufacturing companies.

The Regional Commissioner (RC) for Mjini- Magharib Region Idrisa Kitwana Mustafa said a long time project will soon become a reality.

"We hope the planned shops will improve the outlook of our city and also a chance for small scale traders and entrepreneurs to run their business in small areas,".

"We still have many petty and small business people and entrepreneurs having no place to display and sell their products, the shops construction project will partly help to solve the problem," RC Mustafa said adding some of the conditions in the agreement is for the Investor (AFRICAB Group) to maintain heritage status of the stone town and also renovate Vikokotoni Secondary school as par conservation guidelines.

The AFRICAB Group vice chairperson Mr Yusuf Ezzi promised that the requirement for the heritage conservation of the Stone Town will be considered during the construction of the shopping centre at Darajani to include offices, conference Hall, parking, and other services needed by the members of the business community.

Mr Ezzi said the more than 25bn/- shops construction project will take two years, with a capacity to accommodate at least one-thousand people, as the Municipal Council director Ali Khamis Mohamed welcomed the project dubbed "Darajani Bazar', which will modernise the area.

"We hope more than seven hundred people, mainly the youth, will benefit by getting employed directly or indirectly. My office will supervise to ensure fairness in distributing the shops to the youths," he said.