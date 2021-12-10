Tanzania: Samia Decorates 893 Army Officers

AS part of Thursday's events to commemorate the 60th independence anniversary, President Samia Suluhu Hassan awarded medals to 893 officers from the armed forces.

At the event held at the State House in Dar es Salaam immediately after the Independence Day celebrations at the Uhuru Stadium in the afternoon, the President decorated medals to 14 officers from the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF), the National Service Unit (JKT), Tanzania Prisons, Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service (TISS), Fire Brigade, Immigration and Police Forces.

The medals awarded to officers included the 60th annversary of Independence commemorative medal, exemplary service, long service and ethical conduct and medal of perseverance and endurance.

Among the 14 representatives whom President Samia decorated in the 60th inde- pendence anniversary are; the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Venance Mabeyo, In spector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro and the Director General of Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services (TISS) Diwani Athuman.

Others are the Commis- sioner General of Prison (CGP) Major General, Suleimani Mzee, the Commissioner General of Fire and Rescue Force (Rescue) John Masunga and the Commissioner-General of the Immigration Department Dr Anna Makakala.

The award for exemplary service went to Major General Hawa Issa Kodi from the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF), Commissioner of Police Shaban Mlay (Police Force) and the Assistant Com- missioner of Prisons Mkwanda Mkwanda.

As for the long service and ethical conduct medal, the recipients were representatives from Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF - Warrant officer Class 1), Police Force (Inspector), Prison Service (Inspector) and Inspector from the Fire and Rescue Force and Immigration Department (Inspector).

The 60th independence anniversary commemorative medals were also awarded to the officers from security and defence forces, police officers and inspectors from the Police Force, Prison Services, Fire and Rescue Force, Immigration Department and the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services during the commemorations of the 60th Independence Anniversary.

Likewise, the criteria for the exemplary service medal involves officers who are still alive from the army, police, prisons ranked above major, superintendent and senior officers from TISS who have served in the department for 20 consecutive years.

On the other hand, the medal for long service and ethical conduct was awarded to the commissioned officers from TPDF, Assistant Inspectors, Sergeants, Corporal of Prisons, Immigration, Fire and Rescue Force for 15 consecutive years of service and TISS who have served for a similar period.

The medal for perseverance and endurance is also awarded to security and defence forces and civilians for their acts of bravery.