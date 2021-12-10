Tanzania: Youth Urged to Combat Human Rights Violations

AS Tanzania joins the rest of the world to commemorate the Human Rights Day 2021 today, youth have been asked to be on the forefront in the fight against human rights violation.

The call was made by the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Communications Officer, Stella Vuzo when addressing University of Dodoma students pursuing undergraduate degree in law.

The students were asked to fight any type of inequalities in their communities as well as possess the responsibility for true change in societies as well as participating in different dialogue so as to bring true impact in the communities.

"You need to observe relevance in using digital platforms to be able to access important information to reduce inequalities in the communities," she said.

Every year Human Rights Day is celebrated on 10th December all around the world. On this day the United Nations General Assembly adopted and proclaimed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948, a text that describes the fundamental rights of all human beings that must be respected universally which is the first global enunciation of human rights and also one of the major achievements of United Nations.

The day is observed via high-level political conferences and meetings and by cultural events and exhibitions dealing with human rights issues to enhance public awareness of people's social, cultural, and physical rights.

This year's Human Rights Day theme is - "EQUALITY - Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights"

The theme for 2021 relates to 'EQUALITY' and Article 1 of the UDHR - "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights."

In Tanzania, UNIC in collaboration with the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG) decided to commemorate the day through an open debate at the University of Dodoma whereas students were taken through peace, human rights and all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The commemoration of human rights day 2021coincides with the climax of the 16 days of Activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV), which kicked off on November 15.

Speaking ahead of today's event, CHRGG commissioner, Fatma Rashid Khalfan said Tanzania had made tremendous strides in protection of human rights, applauding the recent decision by the government to allow pregnant girls to go back to school after delivery.

"The recent decision, she said, was complementing this year's theme for human rights day which is "Equality - Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights" , she noted.

At the event, University of Dodoma Students' Organisation (UDOSO) Vice President, Latifa Mruma said students were well prepared to tap into the potential of using digital technology to provide education to communities on the importance of protecting human rights.