Tanzania: PS Calls for Public - Private Cooperation to Boost Tourism Industry

PARMANENT Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Allan Kijazi has called upon Public and Private sector to cooperate in order to boost contribution of tourism industry in the country's economy.

The call was made on Wednesday by the PS at the National College of Tourism in Dar es Salaam during a symposium to mark the 60th anniversary of Tanzania independence.

Dr Kijazi said that public and private sector cooperation was crucial in tourism sector because there are various areas in which if well utilised will contribute to the national economy.

Also Dr Kijazi said that the aim of the symposium was to evaluate various opportunities in tourism sector that can make it a leading sector in contributing to the country's economic growth.

He noted that, currently tourism sector contributes 17 percent to the national income but if well exploited it can contribute up to more than 25 per cent.

"I call upon both public and private sector especially those dealing with tourism to ensure that they work together so as to boost the industry, "said Dr Kijazi.

He further said that there is a need for making an in-depth evaluation of how the college has been successful in providing tourism training and areas of improvements so that it can continue to perform well in the future.

He however expressed gratitude to the National College of Tourism for preparing the symposium which aimed at assessing achievements, opportunities and challenges in the tourism sector since independence.

For her part, Immigration Commissioner General of Dr Anna Makakala said that the immigration department is a major stakeholder in the tourism industry as it ensures the safety of foreigners when they come to visit different tourism attractions.

Also she added that, the immigration department has improved the issuance of permits for tourists, especially those who come to visit the country's attractions because all processes of obtaining permits are done online.

On her side the Chief Executive Officer of the National College of Tourism, Dr Shogo Mlozi, said they have decided to organize the symposium because the government has made a significant contribution to the development of the tourism industry in the country since independence.

Dr Shogo said that the government through the Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources has set plans to develop the tourism industry but they will not be successful if the college will not produce best graduates with required qualifications.