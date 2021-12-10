Tanzania: Aweso Announced Countrywide Inspection of Water Projects

MINISTER for Water Jumaa Aweso has announced a countrywide inspection of all water projects to ensure that the projects have been executed at the required standards.

The Minister also said that the move will help to hold accountable all contractors who have failed to fulfill their responsibilities.

Mr Aweso made the announcement in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday at a signing ceremony between Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) and nine local companies which have been tasked to procure pipelines and pumps for the execution of water projects.

The signing was witnessed by Minister Aweso and Hai Member of Parliament Saashisha Mafuwe and RUWASA heads of departments and units.

"I am going to begin a countrywide inspection of water projects with other ministry officials on December 14 this year , the aim is to ensure that the water projects are executed as required," he said.

He said they will start in Katavi region and later they will go to Rukwa, Songwe and other regions.

"I call upon RUWASA Director General to ensure that water contractors and engineers to implement the projects as per agreed standards and those who will fail to do so will be removed," he said.

He said the government implements the projects through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Covid 19 relief package provided to the country.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan informed Tanzanians that her government had successfully persuaded the IMF to use part of the funds to implement projects that directly contribute to the fight against Covid-19.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One of them is the water projects through this program the water sector has been allocated a total of 139,354,573,798.37/-.

The Rural Water and Sanitation Agency management has been allocated 79,033,753,850.00/- for water projects.

In implementing this Plan, RUWASA, under the directives of the Ministry, has identified a total of 172 water projects to be implemented nationwide in all regions except Dar es Salaam region which is under DAWASA.

According to RUWASA Director-General Engineer Clement Kivegalo all nine contracts signed worth 35,199,481,822.97/-

During the launch of the plan in October, President Samia stated that the implementation time for all projects wa short because they are suppose to be completed by June 30th next year,.

RUWASA pledged to ensure that all 172 projects are completed by end of April next year.

Engineer Kivegalo noted four companies responsible for procuring pipelines as Plasco Limited, Simba Pipe Industries limited, Pipe Industries Company Limited and Kahama Oil Mills Limited.

Engineer Kivegalo mentioned companies which have been contracted to procur water pumps as Africa Power Machinery Limited, Tribute Energy, Trans Africa Water System Limited, Davis & Shirtlift Limited and DJN Kirenga General Supply Company Limited.