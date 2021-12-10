Angola: MPLA to Emerge Stronger After Eighth Congress - Deputy President

Luanda — MPLA vice president Luísa Damião said Wednesday in Luanda that the VIII ordinary congress, taking place from 9th to 11th Dec., will strengthen the party to better deal with political and electoral challenges, as well as to ensure national unity and patriotism.

The deputy leader of the ruling party in Angola was speaking at the end of a tribute the party paid to the founder of the Nation, António Agostinho Neto.

Luisa Damião said that the congress will remain in the annals of the Angolan history, as it elects 50% for each of the genders for its Central Committee, as well as it will ensure national unity and patriotism.

During the tribute, MPLA president João Lourenço placed a wreath of flowers on Agostinho Neto's sarcophagus, ahead of the celebrations of the 65th anniversary of the party and its VIII Ordinary Congress, taking place from 9 to 11 Of this month.

On the occasion, the MPLA vice-president added that the congress will also reserve 35% of the seats in the Central Committee for youth, as proof that the party is renewed every day, following the dynamics of the transformations taking place in the country and in the world and responds to international instruments on gender equality.

"It will be a congress in which the MPLA will come out stronger, which will highlight the importance of the role of women and youth in society", she noted.

In turn, the former secretary general of the MPLA, Boavida Neto, stressed that the event will be one of unity and inclusion of the entire militant mass.

He added that the MPLA's main challenge is to embody the legacy of Agostinho Neto, according to which "the most important thing is to solve the people's problems, work for the good of the people and revive the hopes of a good homeland for all Angolans and for all who live in it".

The congress, taking place under the motto "MPLA for a democratic and inclusive Angola", foresees to expand the Central Committee from 497 to 693 members, of whom 346 candidates are male and 347 female.