Angola: MPLA President Stresses Party's Role in Society

Luanda — The leader of the ruling MPLA party João Lourenço highlighted Thursday the importance and the role played by this political organisation in the Angolan society.

This was during the opening ceremony of the three-day Eighth Ordinary Congress of MPLA in Luanda.

In his speech, he said the MPLA continues to be the main actor and the great reference in Angolan politics, underlining the trust and affection of the most Angolans, in particular voters.

For this reason, he said, this Congress does not go unnoticed, either internally or abroad.

Addressing the leaders from different political and religious backgrounds, members of the diplomatic corps and civil society, the MPLA president also highlighted the fact that the Congress precedes, by about eight (8) months, the holding of the general elections, scheduled for August 2022, for which the party must effectively prepare itself.

In his speech, he highlighted the fact that the party's activities throughout the country have negatively been impacted by Covid-19, along the year of 2020 and a significant part of 2021.

However, he said, thanks to the actions of the Executive and the sacrifice and collaboration of citizens, companies, civil society and international donors, today there is an epidemiological framework that allows, despite the precautions that are still required, to gradually return to normal life.

Likewise, he mentioned the fact that the party has assumed the commitment to promote Angolan women and youth, reserving them a prominent place in its bodies, at different levels.

The Eighth Ordinary Congress, which started Thursday in Luanda, under the motto "MPLA for a more developed, democratic and inclusive Angola", gathers around 2,800 delegates.

The event aims to prepare the party for next year's general elections.

According to article 70 of its statutes, the MPLA Congress is the supreme organ of the party, which is responsible for assessing and defining the general lines of national and international policy, which guide the action and activity of its structures and its militants, as well as its social and associated organisations.

The MPLA was founded on December 10, 1956.