Angola: MPLA President Promises More Work for Angolans' Confidence

Luanda — MPLA President João Lourenço said that the party will continue to work to win the trust of the Angolans and voters in the country and abroad, who in August 2022 will be summoned to vote.

The ruling party's leader made the pledge Thursday at the opening of the Eighth Ordinary Congress of this political organization, calling on voters to regularise their situation in order to participate in the next general elections.

João Lourenço, who expressed his conviction in the MPLA's victory in the 2022 ballot, also reiterated, on the occasion, the fight against corruption and the commitment to recovering illegally acquired assets, wherever they are found.

He reaffirmed his party's commitment to the cause of democracy, the defense of the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens, as well as to the progress and well-being of Angolans.

Also President of the Republic, João Lourenço underlined the fact that the country has taken important steps in the diversification of the economy, keeping the external debt sustainable.

He highlighted the fact that the country has successfully completed the expanded financing programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).

He said that Angola has been able to lead, in the best possible way, the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, since its emergence.

Addressing approximately 2,800 delegates to the Congress, João Lourenço spoke of the Government's investments in the social area, including those linked to the fight against poverty.

In the field of climate change, he pointed out the worsening of the drought in southern Angola and the measures under way to overcome the negative effects of the phenomenon.

The VIII Ordinary Congress of the MPLA, party founded on December 10, 1956, aims at next year's general elections, defining the lines of political action for the period 2022/2027, updating its programme, among other aspects.

The event takes place under the motto "MPLA for a more developed, democratic and inclusive Angola".