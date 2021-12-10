Tunisia: Labelled Startups - Agreement Between Topnet and Tunisianstartups, Inked

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Internet Service Provider TOPNET and the TunisianStartups NGO on Wednesday inked an agreement for the benefit of the labelled startups, on the occasion of Tunisia Digital Days held in Dubai on December 7-9.

Under this agreement, startups can make the most of the entire portfolio of TOPNET services, namely connectivity (fiber optics or Rapido Pro), the cloud universe which helps the startup begin with a virtual machine until it has its own virtual data centre, in addition to the managed security offers.

"The startup can therefore tailor its offer according to its needs, its size and its activities," said TOPNET General Manager Rym Akermi Ben Dhief, adding that "thanks to this agreement, the startup can launch its activity at 0 dinar.

She added that these startups can enjoy free services during the first three months and the first 20 startups will benefit from one year of free cloud services.

She pointed out that this program aimed at supporting startups in the cloud world can guarantee them financial support of up to 20,000 dinars.

She recalled that this agreement is part of TOPNET's strategic line; namely the promotion and development of open innovation based on collaboration with the ecosystem of startups.

"We are ready to encourage and support any startup that can add value to TOPNET, to our customers and to ourselves," the official affirmed.

The goal is to allow them to grow, create value and let them focus on their business, she said.

A delegation made of two small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), 5 students, 5 researchers, 5 incubators, 11 startups and ministry officials are taking part in Tunisia Digital Days.