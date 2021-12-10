Nigeria: Time to Invest in Science and Technology

The difference between developed and underdeveloped nations is, unarguably, that the one is propelled by science and technological innovations while the other is dragged down by the inadequate attention to those. That has been the case with Nigeria, 61 years after independence.

Governments, since then, had paid lip service to the relevance of science and technology as a necessary paradigm that holds the key to meaningful development. The unyielding dependence on other nations for scientific products has tied the country to their apron strings beyond what is acceptable. The outcome of this is that Nigerian scientists inevitably look elsewhere for fulfilment in their career pursuits.

On paper, it may be said that the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and innovation is changing the narrative. The impression this newspaper gets from goings on in that government outfit is that there is beginning to be a trend of thought that with greater emphasis on science and technology, Nigeria will be in a better position to diversify its economy.

It is trite to argue that Science and technology do play important role in ensuring economic development, national security and social stability for the simple reason that countries like China, India and South Korea that were on the same pedestal with Nigeria some decades ago have since moved on driven by their investments in scientific research and innovation.

Even till date, the major challenge holding back Nigeria is that the country is yet to fully appreciate the importance of Science, Technology and Innovation to nation-building. Without mincing words, the progress and development of any nation is largely dependent on science and technology. It plays a fundamental role in wealth creation, improvement of the quality of life and real economic growth and transformation. This is why it is imperative to stimulate demand for technology from both private and public sectors.

In March this year, President Muhammadu Buhari announced that the federal government would allocate 0.5 percent of the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to research and innovation. That, in our considered opinion, is a welcome development and a great paradigm shift. But skeptics are reluctant to go to bank with that presidential pronouncement insisting on a practical application of the policy statement and the accompanying will power to back it up with the structure, infrastructure and funds that invariably bring to fruition any effort to research and innovate.

Previously, that ministry had been a dumping ground for sundry political opportunists with scarcely any attachment to science as a course of study. Presently, the Minister is a core scientist even if tainted by other political considerations. Nevertheless, Buhari administration, has made appreciable improvement in the budgetary allocations to the ministry especially in the last few years to enhance research and innovation with the aim of achieving sustainable development.

The 0.5 per cent allocation to research and innovation is in line with the decision taken at the African Union Executive Council in 2006 to establish a target for all member states of one per cent of GDP investment in research and development in order to boost innovation, productivity and economic growth.

It is pertinent that we assert that both the government and the people must realise the unavoidable imperative of investing heavily in science and technology, if we are to make any meaningful progress. Elsewhere, the private sector is leading the charge in collaboration with universities as referenced by the oft-repeated relation between town and gown. The same must be encouraged in Nigeria if we are not to be left behind by the rest of the world.

Unfortunately, we dare to observe, most Nigerian scientists perceive research grants as largesse to be used to pander to their social needs. There lies the challenge as most investors, particularly in the private sector, are reluctant to commit the kind of funds that will make a desirable impact in the drive to research and produce in a manner that will give the nation the expected leverage, at least, within the African context.

Still, we must not relent in our advocacy for a change in attitude and other proclivities. It is heartwarming to know that all the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation have been directed to concentrate on one or two areas of their mandates, so that the government can easily measure progress.

However, we are of the opinion that the government must also demonstrate genuine commitment to providing an enabling environment for science and technology to unlock the enormous potentials for innovation, wealth creation and economic growth, especially among the teeming youthful population.

We, therefore urge the private sector not to be dragged down by past experiences of failed investments in the area of local research and development. The attitude ought to be persistence and unrelenting optimism that soon success will be attained without necessarily reinventing the wheel.