Lamin Darboe, an ex-Fire Service officer and a native of Jarra Bureng in the Lower River Region (LRR), who allegedly circulated an audio, inciting Gambians to go out and burn the country to ashes has been arrested by security agents, The Point has been informed.

Mr. Darboe was allegedly heard in the audio, saying Gambia should go into civil war as had happened in Rwanda.

This is a developing story.

