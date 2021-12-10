Gambia: Fake News Alert

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs wishes to notify the general public, especially the business community that somebody has created a fake Facebook page impersonating that of the Ministry of Finance.

The page developer in his page is calling people to apply for a loan or grant purportedly being issued by the Ministry of Finance through a link to a google form. Everyone is hereby advised to disregard any information coming from that page. Whoever is managing that so-called page is copying posts from the original page and posting them in the fake one to make it look real.

Further to this, a message is being sent to all those who applied for the fake loan/grant advertised by the scammers in the name of the Ministry of Finance purportedly signed by the Minister. Pursuance to further instructions on that page is a risk to your financial account. Be warned!

We are monitoring the activities of the said page and the public will be duly notified of any unscrupulous activities forwarded to scam people. The attached message has a link to a form asking for personal details, identification documents and bank statements. Their form is inscribed with a watermark image of The Gambia Coats of Arms purported to be issued by the Ministry of Finance to make it look genuine.

Thank you.

Media and Communications Officer

Ministry of Finance.