Gambia: Let's Say No to Violence, Bigotry

People must admit that in every election, there must be a winner and a loser. And those who lost and suspect foul play, can simply seek redress in courts.

That's why we have a court to ensure that rule of law is strengthened. Adhering to the rule of law is crucial in the strengthening of any country's democracy.

Recently, there is this disturbing audio making rounds on messaging app- Whatsapp, by an unknown member of Santangba UDP Group.

In the audio, the man could be heard calling for civil unrest in The Gambia.

These comments by this unknown man, has come to many as a surprise in view of the fact that the country has just emerged from presidential elections. Now that the election is over, it is time for people to come together and work towards the development of The Gambia.

That is human nature - we must have differences in our political affiliations or religions or ideas. But that is where we should manifest our maturity as decent people.

We therefore called on the police to launch an immediate into this audio and bring the man to book for inciting and spreading hatred.

Suffice it to state that most criminals hide behind the election period to create and incite violence in the minds and hearts of citizens.

We therefore condemn this audio in the strongest terms and call on citizens to respect and adhere to the rule of law.

Moving forward, people must bear in mind that elections come and go. But The Gambia is here to stay. The Gambia is the only asset we have and let's not allow bad elements play with our minds.

To the youth of The Gambia - your role in maintaining peace is indispensable. Let's not allow ourselves to be fooled and used for selfish gains. We must always remember that in most of the atrocities committed, it is the youths who are encouraged and sometimes drugged to cause mayhem.

Meanwhile, we must commend the leadership of the United Democratic Party, for distancing itself from the audio.

In an audio released on Wednesday, Lawyer Ousainu AMN Darboe, leader of UDP, could be heard calling on his party members and sympathizers to ignore this man's statement whether you are a Gambian, a UDP supporter or not, describing the man as enemy of The Gambia.

The man, according to him, wants to cause harm in this country, a country where only peace is known.

We therefore commend his swiftness to publicly disapprove these unfortunate remarks that have shocked many Gambians.

We once again reiterate the need for all to avoid hate speeches and use of defamatory languages. Let's see the country first and then all other things are secondary.

For The Gambia Our Homeland, to The Gambia Ever True!

" For the nation to live, the tribe must die."