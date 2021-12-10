Egypt: The Second Edition of the World Forum for Higher Education and Scientific Research GFHS) and the General Conference of (Icesco)

Under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the activities of the second edition of the Global Forum for Higher Education and Scientific Research (GFHS), will be held from 8th to 10th December 2021, at the New Administrative Capital.

This year's edition of the forum is held under the theme "The Future in Action".

The forum will be attended bya number of prestigious international universities and international agencies and organizations, the most important of which are: George Washington Universities, Harvard, Arizona, Virginia, Chapman, the Boston Global Institute in the United States of America, Sapienza University in Rome, Italy, the Royal College of Surgeons in the United Kingdom, Lincoln University in England, Sibiu University in Romania, the Universities of Quebec and Windsor in Canada, and the German University of Potsdam, In addition to a number of international organizations and bodies, namely: UNESCO, ISESCO, the World Bank, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Magna Charta, and Coursera for Skills and Capacity Building, as well as the international publisher Elsevier, Knowledge.

The forum addresses a number of topics, the most important of which are: the future of work, preparing and qualifying students and young researchers for future jobs, the needs of local and international labor markets in light of the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, rapid changes in employment skills, the demand on the labor market imposed by the fourth and fifth industrial revolution, the compatibility of institutions of higher education and scientific research for the Fifth Industrial Revolution.

The forum, also, includes holding a number of meetings, seminars, workshops, panel discussions, and scientific lectures.

The forum will also feature an exhibition hosting more than 60 exhibitors representing Private, Public, and International Universities in addition to International cooperation specialized in providing technological and innovative solutions for education, employability, and other related fields. Also the inauguration of the new universities established by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research namely El -Galala, New Alamien, and King Salman University with its three branches located at Al Tor, Sharm El Sheikh, & Ras Sedr.

The First Edition of the World Forum for Higher Education and Scientific Research (GFHS)

The first edition of the Global Forum on Higher Education and Scientific Research was held in 2019. It was attended by 2,300 Egyptian and foreign figures including senior officials, scholars, experts and those interested in university education, scientific research and innovation, presidents of international universities, deputy ministers of education and education experts from 55 countries participated.

The forum concluded a number of recommendations, the most important of which were:

· Adopting the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals to provide high-quality education.

· Reviving the culture of learning among students to evaluate the experience of acquiring new skills, instead of paying attention to certificates only.

· Focusing on the values upon which universities are established, including tolerance, solidarity and dialogue among young people.

· Reviewing current curricula to meet future needs (national and international) by paying attention to skills related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

· Setting customized programs to suit the needs of the labor market in the future.

· Achieving cooperation and integration between the industrial and commercial sectors to obtain innovative ideas, services and products.

· Maximizing the value of educational innovation in developing countries by using digital platforms that allow more students to learn remotely.

· Developing the capabilities of human resources and intellectual capital in institutions of higher education and scientific research through rapid training and guidance.

· Eliminating stereotypes and providing support in science, technology and innovation professions, especially for girls and women, to pursue scientific careers and their requirements.

· Sharing the best policies and experiences of higher education and scientific research with the countries of the African Union, the Arab world, the European Union and emerging economies.

· Organizing the GFHS Forum annually to follow up on recommendations and cope with the rapidly changing pace of higher education.

Activities

Wednesday: 8/12/2021

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived on Wednesday at the New Administrative Capital to attend the inauguration of the Global Forum for Higher Education and Scientific Research and the ISESCO general conference.

The president was received upon arrival by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and other senior State officials.

The president posed for a photo with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, a number of ministers and A number of Arab and African guests participating in the forum.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, afterwards, inspected the exhibition held on the sidelines of the Global Forum for Higher Education and Scientific Research in the New Administrative Capital.

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar presented a detailed explanation about four new universities including King Salman International University, New Mansoura University, Galala University and AlAlamein International University.

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar explained that King Salman International University, New Mansoura University, Galala University and AlAlamien International University have established partnership with top world universities.

The minister said that work is round the clock at Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology to be finalized as scheduled.

Abdel Ghaffar added that the second and third phases of Zewail University were completed.

He said six technological universities will be established in east Port Said, east of 6th of October, Borg El Arab, New Luxor, Teba and Assiut, noting that three of them are now under construction.

As for the New Administrative Capital, Abdel Ghaffar said about six international universities are now operational through their new branches in the new capital.

He highlighted that all educational edifices were selected by a high-level committee, incorporating future and market needs as a priority criteria.

The minster cited the remarkable decrease in number of students seeking to travel abroad for education.

He highlighted great progress achieved at Egyptian public universities, as EGP 150 bn worth of investments were channelled to equip the various Egyptian government universities them with the most advanced educational trends.

The minister referred to continued contact with Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek el-Molla to link research institutes with the sector's investment strategy, accentuating importance of research studies concluded by e-research institutes that the petroleum sector largely benefited from.

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar praised worldwide leader IT networking Cisco systems and Global IT provider Huawei for their major contribution to upgrading electronic infrastructure systems at Egyptian government universities, at the cost of EGP 7 billion, which contributed a great deal to the smooth flow of the educational process during the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister further lauded the role of the Future University in Egypt, the Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport and the German University in Cairo, underscoring the importance of cooperation between public and private institutions with a view to promoting the educational process.

Abdel Ghaffar referred to the opening of Egypt University of Informatics earlier this year as "a remarkable achievement".

Meantime, he pointed out to ongoing fruitful cooperation between the Egyptian Knowledge Bank and educational partners including Azerbaijan, the UAE, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and Hamid bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance that all contributed to a better global ranking of Egyptian universities.

After that, the activities of the Second Edition of the World Forum for Higher Education and Scientific Research (GFHS), as well as the activities of the fourteenth session of the General Conference of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) began with a speech by the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.

In his speech, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said: "We are witnessing together the launch of the activities of the the activities of the fourteenth session of the General Conference of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), as well as the activities of the Second Edition of the World Forum for Higher Education and Scientific Research (GFHS) , under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, with the participation of a number of ministers, ambassadors, public figures, professors, scientists, experts and researchers in various scientific, educational and cultural disciplines from Egypt as well as brotherly and friendly countries to discuss a number of issues of education, technology and innovation in a serious attempt to link the present with the future and cross challenges to the horizons of joint work aimed at contributing to the march of human progress."

He added that "Egypt's efforts in the fields of education, science and culture are characterized by its keenness to coordinate and cooperate with the countries of the whole world to achieve the integration and exchange of experiences that they aspire to and benefit from all successful experiences around the world in these fields. The Egyptian state, through the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the National Committee for Education, Science and Culture, seeks to endorse the principle of multilateral cooperation as a means to reach the goals contained in the national strategies and implementation plans for the development and modernization of these areas, whether through bilateral cooperation or through the activities of regional and international organizations specialized in various fields."

Abdel Ghaffar stated that the organization of the second session of the Global Forum for Higher Education and Scientific Research, after the positive effects of the first session, which was held in April 2019, came within the framework of Egypt's efforts to prepare the younger generations for the future of the new republic and maximize their competitive capabilities in the regional and international labor market. , especially in light of the changes the world is witnessing in the nature of the jobs required in the present and the future, in light of what we see of the decline in demand for some jobs and its increase on others to keep pace with the scientific, technical and economic changes that the world is experiencing.

He pointed out that President Sisi announced, in April 2019, the launch of the forum in its first edition, which contributed to placing it on the international map among the leading forums specialized in the field of education and scientific research.

Abdul Ghaffar added that the world witnessed amazing developments in the fields of industrial revolutions, which represented major stages of development and transformation, not only at the industrial level, but at all other levels, and that the development of industry and its associated science and technology was reflected in all aspects of life, creating new patterns of culture, politics, and economics, in addition to the skills and competencies of employment and the demand for the labor market.

The Minister of Higher Education pointed out that the development of the industrial revolutions has become rapid, as the first industrial revolution began in the eighteenth century, while the second at the end of the nineteenth century, and the third in the seventies of the twentieth century. With the beginning of the new millennium, the fourth industrial revolution began, which was called the digital revolution. It included artificial intelligence, the Internet of things, big data analysis, robotics, cloud computing, and human-machine competition.

He added saying: "The Fifth Industrial Revolution came to focus on the return of human hands and minds to the industrial framework, which enhanced the contribution of industry to societies in terms of increasing job opportunities, and using new technology to provide growth, reduce pollution, and take care of harmful phenomena such as global warming, desertification and lack of water reserves, in addition to material recycling and utilization."

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar stated that the agenda includes many scientific panel discussions to find out the latest developments and discuss a number of axes that focus on issues and topics that impose themselves on the scene, including, for example: The readiness of higher education institutions and scientific research for the fourth and fifth industrial revolution, the needs of the local and international labor markets in light of the repercussions of the Corona pandemic and the rapid changes in employment skills and demand on the labor market, linking academic specialties with the future needs of the labor market, in addition to qualifying students and young researchers.

He affirmed his confidence that these goals are capable of pushing the education and technology system forward with the unlimited support of the political leadership.

At the conclusion of his speech, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research expressed his thanks and appreciation to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for his sponsorship of the Global Forum for Higher Education and Scientific Research and the General Conference of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization "ICESCO", as well as for sponsoring the system of higher education and scientific research in general, and for attending and participating in the launch of these important events.

Following the speech of the Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Salem bin Muhammad Al-Malik, Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) delivered a speech, in which he underlined the importance of building sustainable partnerships with major economic, industrial and technological institutions as a condition for universities in member states to cope with world developments and changes, adding that this is one of four conditions which are; Independent action, sustainable financing resources and graduates with a vision about future jobs.

He pointed out that universities are the most related entities to the labor market, creativity and production, stressing, however, that a platform of future sciences is key to on-campus success.

He, also, said that investing in human capital is one of the major challenges to development nowadays, and its most important indicator.

He noted that unfortunately, the share of scientific research in ICESCO member states does not exceed 0.5 percent of the volume of expenditures of the national GDP, while it rises in some countries to 3 percent.

Al-Malik expressed his happiness for addressing the attendees at the forum, describing it as a luminous moment in the age of time and place.

Al-Malik, also, noted the beauty of the forum's venue in the new administrative capital, which dazzled its visitors to become a shining metropolis with the launch of the new republic in Egypt, which is the gift of the Nile and the cradle of science and writing.

At the end of his speech, Al Malik thanked President Sisi and Egyptian Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar for hosting the GFHS and their warm welcome.

Afterwards, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received the shield of "Tahya Misr .. The New Republic" from Secretary General of the Islamic World Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim bin Mohamed al-Malik.

Then, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi watched a documentary entitled "Education and Work", which tackled the untoward impact of the coronavirus pandemic that took its toll on world economies, shedding light on the Egyptian leadership's wise management of the crisis, along with its persistence and determination to proceed ahead with developmental efforts amidst prevailing difficulties.

The film, also, highlighted that the Egyptian leadership has paid due attention to details that would render the State qualified for the New Republic through introducing radical scientific and economic reform measures, the documentary said, highlighting how outstanding international institutions have attested to the tangible progress realized all across the country despite the challenges caused by the pandemic.

The film stressed that Egypt has a great civilization, which has long contributed to human development and is now endeavouring to pursue the journey of the ancestors, through hard work and scientific research, as stated in the documentary.

Afterwards, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi attended a panel discussion themed "challenges of future jobs from a global perspective".

The panel discussion was presented by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar who said that the world's return to refocus on industry and technological innovation has played an important role in achieving the the fourth industrial revolution.

The minister pointed out that there is a conflict between human intelligence and industrial intelligence however the world will indeed benefit a lot from the new technologies that have so far been introduced as result of human intelligence.

He said technological development would help scientists in their work, for example, renowned cardiologist Magdy Yakoub would be able in the future to perform heart operations at his Aswan heart center using state-of-the-art robots.

For his part, director general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salem bin Mohamed al Malek said his organization adopted basic points in its new visions and plans and seeks, along with member states, to adopt a new course reminiscent of the civilization created by the ancestors.

He called for building partnerships to adopt new academic and scientific policies coping with the industrial intelligence and investments in space sciences.

Ms Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, said during the panel discussion the world interest in education, science and culture would give a chance for more smart, talented and motivated people to surface and show their skills, which is necessary in the development process.

She called for drawing up a study to enable all people to get a fair opportunity to receive higher education, pointing out that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the education process worldwide.

Minister of Planning and economic Development Hala El Said noted that the labor market problems and challenges have been getting more of the world's attention since the disease's spread.

She said future jobs need particular skills especially in the areas of industrial intelligence, calling for narrowing the gap between the needs and expectations of the labor market and the quality of graduates leaving higher education institutions.

Minister Said pointed out that the government increased investment in universities nationwide by 100 percent to furnish all students wishing to continue their higher education with the opportunity to do so in the future.

Addressing audience at the panel discussion Sisi said that receiving good education is a fundamental human right for everyone.

He asserted the importance of providing quality education in all member states of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

He highlighted Egypt's efforts over the past few years to establish universities in partnership with major international universities and higher educational institutions.

President Sisi further pointed out that bad education can deprive persons of the right to get better chances in life. While, good education and better learning help individuals to have good job opportunities and ensure their genuine participation in serving their communities.

Sisi described genuine and quality knowledge as a "hidden treasure and wealth."

President Sisi said Egypt has genuine determination to face challenges, including ways of providing real education and real quality, which are the cornerstone of building countries.

Sisi called on major universities worldwide to help Egypt provide true learning and knowledge as per global criteria, saying: "We will fight for knowledge and genuinely good education in Egypt."

He noted that Islamic countries should beware of destructive and nonsensical extremist thought, stressing that Islam has nothing to do with the nonsensical extremist thought, which aims at destroying the future of peoples, according to him.

Sisi voiced hope for a joint action to establish a fund for education with a big portfolio that can amount to billions of dollars for the education of talented persons.

The President, congratulated Professor Mike McKirdy, president of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, Scotland, on his presidency, and thanked him for the warm welcome at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow "and the discussion from which I learned a lot".