Egypt: Azerbaijani Culture Min. Stresses His Country's Interest With Egypt

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov asserted his country's utmost interest in cooperating with Egypt and capitalizing on its expertise in protecting cultural artifacts.

Karimov told MENA before leaving Cairo Thursday that Azerbaijan is always supporting Egypt in international platforms and organizations to restore its artifacts.

He paid tribute to the fact that Cairo was chosen as the capital of Islamic culture by ICESCO as a most important and largest heritage city worldwide.

Cairo or the city of a thousand minarets includes several archaeological sites dating back to different Islamic ages, especially mosques such as Amr ibn al As Mosque, the first mosque built in Egypt and Africa, in addition to Al Azhar and Salah al Din citadel, according to him.

He added that he met with his Egyptian counterpart Inas Abdel Dayem during his visit to Cairo and discussed ways of boosting cultural cooperation.

Karimov believed Egypt and Azerbaijan share several customs and traditions.

He said Azerbaijan is very interested in developing cooperation in music, opera and film industry along with museums and cultural heritage protection.

The Azerbaijani official pointed out that he had talks with Al Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb on Islamic solidarity issues and ways of boosting humanitarian work and global mutual understanding.