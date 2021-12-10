Egypt: PM - Sisi Keen On Holding High-Level Preparations for Cop 27

9 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted the government's keenness on holding the first meeting of the higher committee concerned with Egypt's hosting of climate conference or COP 27, as climate change file is very important for the country.

In remarks at the committee meeting, Madbouli hoped the conference will come up with fruitful outcome in a way that reflects Egypt's status worldwide and its painstaking efforts to abide by its commitments to humanity toward the protection of environment and achievement of sustainable development for coming generations.

A host of ministers and representatives of bodies concerned took part in the meeting.

He said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is very interested that preparations for the conference will be held at the highest level given its political and environmental dimensions.

The environment minister reviewed the outcome of coordination meetings that were held between the Ministry of Environment and the relevant ministries to determine the roles and responsibilities, the proposed institutional and organizational structure, and the six proposed axes of action, namely: the political axis, the technical and financial axis, the economic support axis, the logistics and financial axis, the media axis, and the tourism axis.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

