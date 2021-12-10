Egypt: Sisi Says He Is Proud of Working With Merkel Over Years

9 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Thursday that he is very proud of working and cooperating with German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the past seven years.

Merkel's tenure as German Chancellor ended.

Sisi said on social networking websites that he has taken pride in working with Merkel as well as fruitfully cooperating and regularly consulting with her over the past seven years.

The president said Merkel is a great personality with a unique leading style, who has wisdom and strength as well.

Politically, she achieved a lot toward her homeland, Europe and the world at large, according to him.

He asserted that Egypt will never forget Merkel's painstaking efforts aimed at boosting Egyptian-German relations and the role she played to promote friendship ties between the two countries.

Sisi said he is appreciating Merkel's strenuous efforts, wishing her good luck in her new life.

Olaf Scholz has officially succeeded Merkel as chancellor of Germany.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X