Egypt: Sisi Says He Is Proud of Working With Merkel Over Years

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Thursday that he is very proud of working and cooperating with German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the past seven years.

Merkel's tenure as German Chancellor ended.

Sisi said on social networking websites that he has taken pride in working with Merkel as well as fruitfully cooperating and regularly consulting with her over the past seven years.

The president said Merkel is a great personality with a unique leading style, who has wisdom and strength as well.

Politically, she achieved a lot toward her homeland, Europe and the world at large, according to him.

He asserted that Egypt will never forget Merkel's painstaking efforts aimed at boosting Egyptian-German relations and the role she played to promote friendship ties between the two countries.

Sisi said he is appreciating Merkel's strenuous efforts, wishing her good luck in her new life.

Olaf Scholz has officially succeeded Merkel as chancellor of Germany.

MENA