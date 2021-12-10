Egypt, Cyprus Discuss Cooperation in Natural Gas Projects

Petroleum Minister Tarek el Molla discussed Wednesday with Cypriot Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides and Chevron's President for the Middle East, Africa and South America Clay Neff means of boosting cooperation, especially in the natural gas domain in Cyprus.

During several meetings el Molla held on the sidelines of his participation in the 23rd World Petroleum Congress that was held in the US, the minister conferred expediating the procedures of linking Cyprus Aphrodite gas field with Egypt's liquefaction stations, in preparation for re-exporting it to European markets.

During his meeting with CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, Molla discussed the company's activities in Egypt, and its plans for intensifying its explorations in its concession areas in western the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea.

For his side, Wirth said Chevron's plans for operating in Egypt comes following the country's successes in the oil and gas sector.

MENA