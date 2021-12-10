Egypt, Cyprus Discuss Cooperation in Natural Gas Projects

9 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Petroleum Minister Tarek el Molla discussed Wednesday with Cypriot Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides and Chevron's President for the Middle East, Africa and South America Clay Neff means of boosting cooperation, especially in the natural gas domain in Cyprus.

During several meetings el Molla held on the sidelines of his participation in the 23rd World Petroleum Congress that was held in the US, the minister conferred expediating the procedures of linking Cyprus Aphrodite gas field with Egypt's liquefaction stations, in preparation for re-exporting it to European markets.

During his meeting with CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, Molla discussed the company's activities in Egypt, and its plans for intensifying its explorations in its concession areas in western the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea.

For his side, Wirth said Chevron's plans for operating in Egypt comes following the country's successes in the oil and gas sector.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X