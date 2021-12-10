Liberia: Bishop Michael C Turner Embarks On U.S.$1.2 Million City Construction

Monrovia — As part of efforts to improve the lives of Liberians and to help bring relief to Liberia's struggling educational sector, the Arch Bishop of the Miracle Center of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Capitol Heights, Maryland USA, Bishop Michael C Turner has embarked on the construction of a modern City worth US$1.2.

The Miracle City, as it will be called is expected to attract the construction of four modern buildings, School, Church, Guest Houses and homes for underprivileged and street girls among others.

The project which is expected to be constructed in Mount Barclay Montserrado County is being funded by Arch Bishop Michael C Turner and Partners in the United and around the world.

The Bishop is currently visiting Liberia in observance of the 5th anniversary celebrations of his founded organization, International Evangelism College Of Bishops And Ministers (IECOBM) Inc, an organization which has an extension in Liberia.

The Liberian chapter is being headed by Bishop Moses Ngaima Kamara.

Bishop Kamara is the head Bishop of the Anointing Center International Inc in the S.D. Cooper Road community Republic of Liberia.

Bishop Kamara has however expressed interest in helping to see his motherland be developed through the project of Bishop Turner.

"We are happy to give back not only to the church but to improve the lives of our people who attend the church, it is our dream to construct this city through the help of our Bishop who traveled all the way from the United States to Liberia to help us accomplish this big dream of his, and we as host pastors and Bishops are glad that Liberia was chosen for this project," Bishop Kamara asserts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Construction Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kamara said the Bishop Turner presence in liberia means that a New Day has come for Liberia.

He noted that they as host of the project in Liberia are responsible for the oversight for the construction of this city by providing engineers and local work force among others.

Bishop Kamara also disclosed that the project will provide jobs for local Liberians here as well.

Bishop Turner while in liberia is expected to inspect the site of the Miracle City and later travel to Gbarnga for a Conference and the cultivation of 11 acres of farm land respectively in Bong County.

While in Liberia, the American prelate will consecrates Liberian Bishops on December 15, 2021.

The American Bishop who is also running the organization, International Evangelism College Of Bishops And Ministers (IECOBM) Inc says he sees Liberians as resilience people

Bishop Turner has preached the gospel for over 43years and has touched the lives of people around the world.

The has also toured Russia, Israel, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Zambia, Soweto in South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Liberia among many others preaching the gospel.