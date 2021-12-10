Liberia: U.S.$1.5 Million Allocated to EJS Foundation Found in Gender Ministry FY 2020/2021 Budget - Minister Says She's Unaware of Said Expenditure

9 December 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — In the 2021 National Budget, the Executive submitted a US$ 1.5 million for the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Foundation under the Ministry of Gender, but the Gender Minister Williametta Piso-Tarr said she's not aware of the money.

At the Wednesday expenditure budget hearing, the budget committee discovered the amount under the Ministry of Gender budget with no expenditure report which drew committee members' concern.

When quizzed, the Minister of Gender said, there was no program in the Gender Ministry budget for said money so they did not use it and in fact she's not aware of said amount. She, however, maintained that the money was approved by Legislature.

Due to the back and forth between the two officials, the Committee seized the discussion for committee room hearing. Representative Dickson Siebo of Montserrado County made a motion for the setting up of a special committee to investigate the concern. The committee is being chaired by the Rep. Matthew Zarzar.

