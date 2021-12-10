Liberia: NPP Youth Call for Audit of Party's Bank Account Over 'Wanton Withdrawals'

Monrovia — The Monsterrado Youth chapter of the National Patriotic Party has called for the immediate investigation into allegations of "wanton withdrawals" from the Party's GT Bank account by the Party's Secretary General Andrews Peters and the Treasurer Hon. Randolph Cooper.

The group accused the two party officials of issuing several cheques and withdrew thousands of United States dollars from the party's account through one Isaac Keh, who is believed to be Mr. Cooper's driver.

"We are dissatisfied because according to the Party's constitution, there shall be four signatories to the party's account which provides checks and balance but unfortunately, the party's chairman Hon. James Biney has refused over the years to accept his constitutional responsibilities to be signatory to the party's account, which is in keeping with Section 13.1 of the party's constitution."

The youth chapter also claimed that there is no record that the national treasurer has ever made financial report to the party through its National Executive Committee over a period of time, though it is required by the party's constitution.

They, however, blamed chairman Biney for failing to enforce the provision of the party's constitution, which requires treasurer to make report in keeping with Section 5.13 of the party's constitution.

They are also supporting actions by some partisans who have filed a complaint to the National Elections Commission against the registration process of those partisans who have been accused of allegedly withdrawing money from the account of the party.

The youth group in their complaints said, there has been no established convention committee that will handle all convention matters and report to National Committee instead of secretary General .

They claimed the party' secretary general is interfering with the selection process of delegates for this month's convention by requesting heads of the party's local auxiliaries to submit directly to his office their delegates listing instead of the established procedures consistent with se4.1 of the Party's constitution.