Liberia: Indian Man Labelled Nat'l Threat, Undesirable Alien

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia thru the Ministry of Justice has declared an Indian national identified as Manoj Kumar as an undesirable alien and a threat to national security.

The Ministry of Justice in the Civil Law Court in Monrovia that Mr. Kumar who was being investigated fled the country and evaded immigration authorities when an indictment was about to be served on him.

It is not clear what crime the Indian may have committed in Liberia.

The Ministry of Justice stated that the Indian man uses multiple names such as Manoj Kumar Vastwani and Haresh Kumar, and that he lied under oath by making false and misleading representation.

According to Justice Ministry, Mr. Kumar's behavior was incompatible with his status as an alien, therefore, his re-entry visa was cancelled because the statute grants the government the power to revoke and cancel and deny visas to alien.

Prior to the Government assertions, Mr. Kumar had filed a petition for declarative judgement before Judge J. Kennedy Peabody of the Civil Law Court in Monrvia informing the court that he was denied re-entry into Liberia by the Commissioner General, Liberia Immigration Service.

The petition was filed on the September 21. According to him, he is a resident of Liberia.

The petition also disclosed that he had resided in Liberia along with his family for 21 years.

Mr. Kumar further contended that after he travelled out of the country, upon his return to Liberia, on September 14, 2021, at the Roberts International Airport, he was refused entry into Liberia by authority at the Airport, and deported back to India.

He told the court that he has committed no crime to be treated as common criminal.

According to him, if he has committed any crime, he needs to know so as to correct the situation.

"I was unfairly treated by being thrown away as a common criminal. I pray this court for a judgement granting me permission to return to Liberia as a right, " he noted in the petition.

He boasted that as a result of his peaceful nature, he has enjoyed the hospitality of the Liberian Government and has obeyed all the laws of the land.

Meanwhile, Judge Peabody of the Civil Law Court denied Mr. Kumar re-entry into country, stating that the Indian national as alien does not have right to re-enter Liberia when he is a threat to national security.