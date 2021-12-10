Liberia: Senator Dillon to Lead Campaign for the Removal of Musa Bility As Liberty Party Chairman

Monrovia — In the wake of multiple suspensions and internal wrangling within the opposition Liberty Party, the suspended Vice Chairman for Political Affairs of the party, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, has expressed deepest regrets over his support accorded Musa Bility to excel to the chairmanship of the party, with a vow to lead a campaign to ensure the removal of his one-time best friend who supported him during the senatorial election in 2020.

The LP is one of the political parties that make up the CPP. Other parties that form part of the CPP include: the former ruling Unity Party (UP), Alternative National Congress (ANC), and the All Liberian Party (ALP).

Since the election of Mr. Bility, former President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), and others at a controversial convention held on January 23 in Gbarnga, Bong County, the LP continue to be rocked with internal crisis, leading to the suspension and expulsion of key executives and members, especially those loyal to the party's suspended Political Leader Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.

Bility was elected unopposed at the convention to replace Lofa County Senator Steve Zargo, who resigned from the LP barely few days to the conduct of the party's convention.

The Liberty Party, which was once considered as a "party of integrity" in Liberia, received barrage of criticism and condemnations minutes after the election of Bility as the new Chair of the party.

Critics made specific reference to the ban placed on Bility at the time he served as executive committee member of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), and accusation linking him to the squandering of funds intended for the resettlement of scores of citizens in Nimba County following the conclusion of a land dispute in 2013, among others.

Bility was banned by football governing body Fifa for 10 years and fined him $500,000 for breaching its code of ethics.

He was found "guilty of having misappropriated Fifa funds, as well as having received benefits and found himself in situations of conflict of interest". Fifa said it has been investigating the 52-year-old since May 2018 following a forensic audit of the LFA.

The misappropriation of Fifa funds at the time was in relation to those granted under the global body's "11 against Ebola" campaign and as part of its Financial Assistance Programme. Liberia was one of three west African countries affected by an outbreak of Ebola between 2013 and 2016, when more than 10,000 people lost their lives.

"Saul to Paul" Comments

But in respond to those criticizing delegates at the LP recent convention for electing Bility, Senator Dillon in a post on his official facebook pageMonday; backed the newly elected LP Chairman, by stating a biblical reference with a hope that Bility is now a changed person.

"Jehovah God used some of the worst sinners on earth to do his work on for His glory. Some of those sinners probably had no intention of changing for the better; God used them still. And they changed for the better! Yes, they changed for the better and never went back to their sinful ways".

He continued: "We can change too and also be the reason others can change for the better! So, encourage people to change than beat them up at their attempt or opportunity to change! Let us always encourage, embrace and allow our "Sauls" to change to "Paul" for the good of our country and to the glory of God!"

But speaking when he appeared as guest on the OK Morning Rush on OK FM on Tuesday, December 7, Senator Dillon regretted his action to support the character of Mr. Bility, but clarified that his previous decision taken was intended to allow the banned ex-LFA President to grow within the LP.

He claimed that Mr. Bility remains a lover of money who is allegedly working for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)

He accused Mr. Bility of being under duress and having a "motive and goal to destabilize the CPP so that CDC can get a second chance".

Senator Dillon observed that since Mr. Bility took over as Chairman of the once peaceful Liberty Party, there has been no rest and peace within the political institution.

"I Darius Dillon regret why I did not make any move to prevent Musa Bility from leading Liberty Party. I thought it was unfair to Musa and anybody in Musa situation to deprive him the right to grow in the party. But he has justified everything the public said about him".

"Musa is a criminal-I can prove it. Musa altered the constitution of the Liberty Party to get us to where we are today. Nobody who wants growth of an institution-in their normal self and love for the institution-will go to bed knowing that since you took over an institution that was peaceful, it is no longer peaceful".

Senator Dillon, however, felt short to state whether or not he owes due to the LP or not.

"What is due? In Musa's life everything is money. A partisan who is loyal to the party or gets up every morning and go to the party headquarters showing commitment is that due payment or not? You have documents that Musa admitted to altering Liberty Party's constitution".

"LP went to a conflict resolution hearing and Musa signed the document confessing that he criminally altered the constitution of Liberty Party to shift authority that was not granted with them. The number Musa is operating on cannot constitution a quorum to do business".

Removal threat

Senator Dillon disclosed that NEC members of the LP will remove Mr. Bility as Chairman of the party.

"Musa has come to the end of the rope. He has brought about his own demise and we will take all of the measures necessary to remove Musa Bility who criminally alter the constitution of the Liberty Party and assigned powers unto himself".

"Liberty Party has executive committee members of 31 persons. If a certain decision is to be taken, you will require two-third of that number. Musa Bility has never met more than two-third of anything that he runs to the public with in the name of the LP".

Senator Dillon pointed out that despite these happenings, vast majority of executive committee members have been "quiet", because of their DNA not to bring the LP to public ridicule.

"Since Musa Bility became Chairman, LP has not issued one governance statement on anything critical against this government because the gentleman has fallen in bed with the government to ensure a second term".

The feud within the LP continues to intensify on a regular basis ahead of the CPP primary to elect a standard bearer ahead of the 2023 general and presidential elections.

Mr. Bility and his supporters appear to be loyal and committed to ensure that the political leader of the ANC, Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings becomes the victor at the primary.

But on the other hand, Senators Lawrence, Dillon and their supporters are riding another boat to ensure that the political leader of the UP wins the standard bearer position.

Mr. Bility, a closed ally of President George Manner Weah, supported the CDC during the presidential run-off election in 2017, while Senator Dillon and the others shifted way to ex-Vice President Joseph Boakai.

Mr. Bility, who has consistently accused Senator Dillon and others, of receiving monies to support his chairmanship, is being seen by his critics as a "political merchant", who is casting a spell within the CPP.

He has also been accused of going after the highest bidder to allegedly protect his business interest in Liberia.

Mr. Bility is the owner of various businesses operating in the country, including Srimex, Truth FM 96.1, Real TV, among others.

To make matter worst within the LP, Mr, Bility and other executive committee members suspended Senators Karnga-Lawrence, Steve Zargo, Abraham Darius Dillon, Jonathan Kaipay, and Representative Han Barchue, among others on Monday for allegedly failing to pay their legitimate dues to the party and for administrative reasons respectively.

A communication issued under the signature of the party's National Chairman and addressed to Senator Lawrence disclosed that the decision was reached to suspend the Political Leader and others from the respective positions for allegedly violating Article IX of the LP constitution.

Article IX of the Party's Constitution states that: "Persons accepted as member of the party shall pay a monthly membership fee as may from time to time set by the NEC... . members in good standing are members whose... . membership dues are fully current and up to date... .. Members who are not in good standing shall not be allowed to hold any office within the party, and if such member holds position in the party, appointed or elected, he or she shall be suspended from the office by the NEC, until he or she shall resumed the status of member in good standing. If after three (3) months, such member is still delinquent, he/she shall be permanently removed from the office, and may also be expelled from the office".

The communication disclosed that the action to suspend Senator Lawrence and the others from the party and their respective positions was taken by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) following their alleged failure to settle their indebtedness to the party.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bility is yet to official respond to the claims raised by Senator Dillon and others following the decision taken by the NEC of the LP.