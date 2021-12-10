Sudan: Death Toll Mounts After West Kordofan Tribal Clashes

9 December 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

En Nahud — En Nahud locality in West Kordofan is still counting the human and material cost of bloody clashes that erupted between components of the Humur tribe on Sunday, in the villages of Nabelet, Um Habila, Um Sabagha, and El Jak.

Activists tell Radio Dabanga that 1,171 people displaced from El Jak village, arrived at En Nahud town on Wednesday. They are being hosted in a rest house in the town, in very poor humanitarian conditions.

Callers from the areas in which conflicts took place, say that there is a 'cautious calm' after the clashes. Activist Ayman El Jeili told Radio Dabanga that the bodies of about 30 people have been buried in El Nahud, while others were buried in the conflict areas, however the final death toll is yet to be ascertained.

El Jeili said that these is also a large number of wounded, as well as people who have been reported missing, as their fate is unknown.

The state government deployed forces in an attempts to stabilise the situation. The Acting Governor of West Kordofan, Ahmed Adam, announced in a press statement on Monday that the Security Committee has taken a number of arrangements to prevent the conflict from resuming by deploying forces to maintain security and stability in the region.

