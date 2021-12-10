Sudan: Gen El Burhan Warns Foreign Diplomats Against Interference in Sudan Affairs

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, has accused foreign ambassadors and diplomatic missions, whom he did not name, of "moving and inciting against the Sudan Armed Forces".

Speaking on the occasion of the conclusion of the training project for the SAF on Wednesday, El Burhan that "there are diplomats that are making porridge which burned me" with the aim of interfering in the country.

El Burhan warned against the consequences of the moves, threatening to take measures against any person or party affecting the security of Sudan. He affirmed that the SAF are "fulfilling their duty to protect the homeland, to change and move forward to complete the transition". He affirmed their commitment to the political agreement with Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, and to support the government towards free and fair elections.

He explained that the tasks of the remainder of the transitional period are summarised in the people's livelihood, security for the people and their protection, and the completion of peace, in addition to preparing the country for elections, and affirmed his support and backing to PM Hamdok up to the end of the transitional period.