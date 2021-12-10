Sudan: Gen El Burhan Warns Foreign Diplomats Against Interference in Sudan Affairs

9 December 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, has accused foreign ambassadors and diplomatic missions, whom he did not name, of "moving and inciting against the Sudan Armed Forces".

Speaking on the occasion of the conclusion of the training project for the SAF on Wednesday, El Burhan that "there are diplomats that are making porridge which burned me" with the aim of interfering in the country.

El Burhan warned against the consequences of the moves, threatening to take measures against any person or party affecting the security of Sudan. He affirmed that the SAF are "fulfilling their duty to protect the homeland, to change and move forward to complete the transition". He affirmed their commitment to the political agreement with Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, and to support the government towards free and fair elections.

He explained that the tasks of the remainder of the transitional period are summarised in the people's livelihood, security for the people and their protection, and the completion of peace, in addition to preparing the country for elections, and affirmed his support and backing to PM Hamdok up to the end of the transitional period.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X