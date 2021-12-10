South Africa: The Jury Is Still Out On Whether South Africa's Constitutional Democracy Will Survive Another 25 Years

opinion

In real life, Professor Balthazar is one of South Africa's foremost legal minds. He chooses to remain anonymous, so it doesn't interfere with his daily duties.

In place of strides taken to embrace the vision of what it is to be an African, the country is riven by populist rhetoric, rent capture dressed up as transformation, mounting unemployment and poverty.

Twenty-five years have passed since the Constitution was passed into law. On that day, Thabo Mbeki delivered a majestic speech in which he captured the essence of the constitutional journey on which the country had embarked. Its core was the construction of a truly African nation united in its diversity. In it, Mbeki said:

"We are assembled here today to mark their victory in acquiring and exercising their right to formulate their own definition of what it means to be African. The Constitution whose adoption we celebrate constitutes an unequivocal statement that we refuse to accept that our Africanness shall be defined by our race, colour, gender of historical origins. It is a firm assertion made by ourselves that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white. It gives concrete expression to the sentiment we share...