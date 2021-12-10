South Africa: Ramaphosa Talks Tough On West African Tour - but Will It Help Him in His Fight Back Home?

9 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

President Cyril Ramaphosa's West African tour was not only aimed at re-establishing South Africa's pan-African agenda -- it could also paint Ramaphosa in a favourable light at home a year ahead of the ANC's elective conference.

Headlines over his defiance against travel bans by countries outside Africa over the new Covid-19 variant topped President Cyril Ramaphosa's week-long visits to Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Senegal, that ended on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa, who is often criticised back home by his detractors for being too close to big businesses with ties to the West, flexed his muscles against countries which he had, until now, considered as "partners", over their continued opposition to an intellectual property waiver on vaccine manufacture.

"[The world] says, 'No, we know what is good for you, we just want you to do fill-and-finish [of vaccine doses], that's it," he told African and world leaders at the opening of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security on Monday.

"We say, 'We no longer want that. You did that long ago when you colonised us, and when you raped and pillaged our countries'. We say 'no' now, we have the capability [to manufacture vaccines] and we want to make full...

