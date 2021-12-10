South Africa: Four South African Whistle-Blowers Land International Honours At 2021 Blueprint for Free Speech Awards

analysis

On Wednesday, 8 December 2021, BluePrint for Free Speech honoured 10 whistle-blowers for their undaunted courage in uncovering evidence of corruption, fraud and the killing of civilians. Of the 10 winners, four are from South Africa: Francois van der Westhuizen, Pieter Snyders, Babita Deokaran and Thabiso Zulu.

The winners were announced at the Blueprint for Free Speech Whistleblowing Awards in a virtual ceremony hosted by the BBC's Razia Iqbal on 8 December. Daily Maverick attended the event.

Francois van der Westhuizen and Pieter Snyders were announced as joint winners of the UK Whistleblowing Prize. They shared their award with Paul Hopkins, who blew the whistle on British American Tobacco (BAT) activities in Kenya in 2015 that triggered a major investigation by the UK's serious fraud office.

Van der Westhuizen and Snyders are former employees of a private security company contracted by tobacco giant BAT. The two provided evidence of a dirty tricks campaign waged by BAT in Africa. Van der Westhuizen also testified to the South African Revenue Service in 2017.

Van der Westhuizen, interviewed during the virtual ceremony, recalled some of the threats he and his family endured after he spoke out about his former employers, Forensic Security Services...