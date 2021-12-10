South Africa: Six Accused of Murdering Whistle-Blower Babita Deokaran in Court for Bail Hearing

9 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

If the court finds that the six accused in the murder of senior Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran are a flight risk, a danger to witnesses and could tamper with evidence, their bail will be denied.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Regional Court on Thursday in connection with the murder of Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran.

Only a statement from Kwenzeleni Masengemi confirming the nationality of Ndlovu as a South African citizen was read into the record. Masengemi confirmed that she is the biological mother of Ndlovu. This was the last remaining outstanding issue that needed to be cleared up by the court after both the State and defence concluded final arguments.

Deokaran was gunned down on Monday, 23 August in front of her home in Winchester Hills, Johannesburg. The State contends her murder was politically motivated.

Deokaran was a whistle-blower in a R332-million personal protective equipment scandal at the Gauteng health department.

Magistrate Simon Sibanyoni will make a ruling on Monday, 20 December on whether the six should remain in custody pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

The six face charges of murder,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

