South Africa: Private Game Reserve Bemoans Lack of Government Support After Four Rhinos Killed

Four rhinos were killed by poachers in a private game reserve just outside of Cape Town - highlighting government inaction in dealing with rhino conservation.

This article contains graphic images that may upset sensitive readers.

During a routine patrol on Wednesday night an anti-poaching unit found four rhinos dead and one injured, with their horns hacked off at Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve, just outside Cape Town.

Johan van Schalkwyk, group marketing manager for Aquila Collection, a portfolio of private game reserves in the Western Cape (including Inverdoorn), told Daily Maverick, "There were five rhinos injured and four of them succumbed to their injuries. One is still alive and mobile."

Van Schalkwyk said that of the four rhinos found by the anti-poaching unit, two had already succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining two, although still alive, were heavily injured. They later died - one was pregnant.

At approximately 10:30pm the game reserve's Anti-Poaching Unit raised the alarm and activated a tracking operation to find the fifth missing rhino on the 10,000 hectare game reserve, while the management, conservation teams, wildlife veterinarians, law enforcement and others were notified and dispatched to the scene.

At about 2am the unit found a fifth...