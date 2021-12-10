South Africa: SA Rugby Boss Jurie Roux Ordered to Pay Back R37m to Stellenbosch University After Losing Appeal

Another difficult year for SA Rugby became harder with the news that chief executive Jurie Roux must pay back R37m to Stellenbosch University.

SA Rugby (Saru) chief executive Jurie Roux's six-year legal battle with Stellenbosch University (Maties) has reached the end of the road.

Roux lost an appeal against a 2020 arbitration ruling that ordered him to pay back R37-million to the university for misallocation of funds relating to his tenure in the finance department of the rugby club. Roux has also been ordered to pay the university's legal costs.

The Arbitration Appeal Tribunal panel said: "Mr Roux's strategy was in various instances glaringly evasive, consisting, as it did, of reams of bald denials in his ultimately amended plea. His evidence was no different - evasive and argumentative, and smacked of sophism."

Maties' chief operating officer, Professor Stan du Plessis, said: "Stellenbosch University is pleased that this matter has been successfully concluded, with awards in its favour on all its claims. These claims arose from SU's commitment to good corporate governance."

Saru responded: "The Executive Council (Exco) of SA Rugby has been advised of the outcome of the appeal of the arbitration process involving Jurie Roux and his former employer,...