South Africa: Families Face a Bleak Festive Season As Evictions Loom for Police Officials in Cape Town

9 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Suné Payne

About 50 families of police officials are facing eviction in Cape Town because of the police service's internal housing policies. Now their partners are taking up the matter.

A small group of wives of police officials picketed at the provincial South African Police Service (SAPS) in Cape Town on Thursday, calling for a halt to the planned evictions of about 50 families by year-end.

Housing organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi (NU) said families living in SAPS safe houses and rental accommodation are facing "excessive" rentals imposed by the SAPS and the national Department of Public Works.

In a statement, the organisation said, "As everyone will be ushering in the new year, these police officers have been requested to vacate official housing provided by SAPS by 31 December 2021 or be subjected to an exorbitant rental increase of 1,177%.

"Those who aren't able to pay these inflated rental amounts must urgently find alternative housing or face homelessness."

NU said SAPS members were moved into official police housing and safe houses after threats to their lives.

"Some of the members have survived assassination attempts, while others have lost family members in coordinated attacks on their families, becoming collateral damage in the war against crime...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X