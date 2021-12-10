South Africa: Families Face a Bleak Festive Season As Evictions Loom for Police Officials in Cape Town

About 50 families of police officials are facing eviction in Cape Town because of the police service's internal housing policies. Now their partners are taking up the matter.

A small group of wives of police officials picketed at the provincial South African Police Service (SAPS) in Cape Town on Thursday, calling for a halt to the planned evictions of about 50 families by year-end.

Housing organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi (NU) said families living in SAPS safe houses and rental accommodation are facing "excessive" rentals imposed by the SAPS and the national Department of Public Works.

In a statement, the organisation said, "As everyone will be ushering in the new year, these police officers have been requested to vacate official housing provided by SAPS by 31 December 2021 or be subjected to an exorbitant rental increase of 1,177%.

"Those who aren't able to pay these inflated rental amounts must urgently find alternative housing or face homelessness."

NU said SAPS members were moved into official police housing and safe houses after threats to their lives.

"Some of the members have survived assassination attempts, while others have lost family members in coordinated attacks on their families, becoming collateral damage in the war against crime...