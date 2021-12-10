Zimbabwe: Temba Mliswa Tests Covid Positive As Parly Closes Due to Spike in Cases

NORTON MP Temba Mliswa Thursday tested positive for Covid-19, a day after he walked out in the National Assembly in protest over its failure to adjourn as coronavirus cases increased.

Mliswa Wednesday begged Parliament to adjourn sittings over concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases.

He confirmed he had tested Covid-19 positive Thursday.

"Dear Colleagues, Honourable MPs, Parliament staff, Norton constituency, and friends. Just to let you know that despite taking all precautions and testing negative on both Monday at Norton Hospital and Tuesday at Parly, l have tested positive for Covid-19," Mliswa said.

Mliswa also castigated those who dismissed his calls for the adjournment of Parliament proceedings.

"This was exactly my point yesterday (Wednesday), l think l should be known as Prophet Mliswa forthwith. Forewarned is forearmed and disclosure is critical in mitigating the spread of the virus. It is sad Togarepi (Pupurai, the Zanu PF chief whip) could not comprehend this point. For now, my symptoms are mild, and l will rest."

Meanwhile, the National Assembly was Thursday forced to adjourn business to next year February due to soaring Covid-19 cases.

With over half of Parliament staff having tested positive for Covid -19 this week, National Assembly business will commence on February 15, 2022.

Covid-19 cases of the new omicron variant shot up to 5 189 Thursday from Wednesday's just over 4000 reported cases.

The National Assembly had earlier in the week agreed to fast-track debate on the $927 billion 2022 national budget, which was presented by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube last month to ensure it is passed at the earliest possible time.

The adjournment to next year before the full debate and committee presentations are complete means a further delay in the passing of the national budget, disbursements in the allocations of funds to respective line ministries and departments.