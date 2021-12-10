Liberia: Mining War Looms

HPX, Ivanhoe Liberia express concern over multi-user access to major corridors

Liberia: As the proposed third amendment to ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) lay before legislators for ratification, there appears to be a looming mineral war between companies over multi-user access to the Yekepa /Buchanan infrastructure corridor.

HPX and Ivanhoe Liberia, are raising concern about the issue of access to that corridor and are interested in assurance from the Government of Liberia of its power to ensure multi-user access as per the proposed AML MDA.

In 2019, the governments of Liberia and Guinea entered into a bilateral agreement that was ratified by the Liberian National Legislature, supporting the transportation of ore mined in Guinea through Liberia, utilizing the Yekepa to Buchanan railway and Buchanan Port. A provisional Right of Access to Transport Services was granted to HPX by the Ministry of Transport of Liberia in August 2021.

In a statement issued Tuesday, December 7, 2021, HPX and Ivanhoe Liberia stated that it has reviewed the proposed third amendment to the AML MDA currently before the legislature for ratification, noting that "while reference is made to multi-user access, the detailed provisions relating to transport issues effectively give AML effective control over the use by other mining companies of this important Liberian owned asset," suggesting the Liberian government takes control for fair usage.

"Without GoL having powers to enforce multi-user access, HPX and Ivanhoe Liberia are concerned that our Nimba iron ore project, as well as other wealth-creating projects, could be jeopardized." HPX and Ivanhoe Liberia further pointed.

Thus, HPX and Ivanhoe Liberia said it looks forward to working with government officials and all relevant stakeholders on the transport provisions contained in this amendment to ensure fair multi-user access to the Yekepa/Buchanan infrastructure corridor to ensure maximum benefits for the Liberian people.

"Our project is well advanced, with construction starting in 2023, and so these benefits are not a distant prospect," the statement added.

The company narrated that as established in its detailed pre-feasibility study, their project will add to existing direct foreign investment commitments to Liberia by generating an additional USD $600+ million in direct investment into Liberia, creating upwards of 500 permanent jobs in construction and operations, and provide unspecified amounts in third party service-related contracts with local companies.

Additionally, it added that the use of this infrastructure by Ivanhoe Liberia and other mining companies will generate substantial income for the Liberian treasury. In the case of Ivanhoe Liberia, "we propose paying transit fees on a per tonne basis which can be easily monitored in a transparent way. The level of these fees will be established in line with international practice through detailed negotiations with GoL." It noted.

"HPX and Ivanhoe Liberia want to contribute to the long-term prosperity of Liberia and the wellbeing of local communities. Our experience operating in other countries shows that these types of major infrastructure projects can be an important catalyst for local economic development.

To that end, we are committed to a number of specific initiatives to support the areas where we will operate. Firstly, we will advocate for the provision of passenger and light freight service on the railroad for local communities and to increase trade and movement between Liberia and Guinea.

Additionally, in partnership with other users and GoL, we will commit resources to several community development projects that directly impact health, education, and human development.

We also want to make sure that there are a number of additional safety measures to better protect the population. We will contribute money to a local development fund carefully managed for the benefit of communities in the region. Finally, we will implement a number of biodiversity conservation and carbon offset measures in particular in the East Nimba reserve in accordance with best practices in environmental protection. Throughout this process, we will work with GoL and local communities to ensure our actions meet the highest ethical, social, and environmental standards in line with the provisions of a thorough Environmental and Social Impact Assessment that we are committed to undertake.

We welcome the opportunity to engage further with GoL and The National Legislature and are ready to elaborate on the comments made in this press release.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mining Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Guy de Selliers, Chairman of Ivanhoe Liberia, added:

"HPX, SMFG, and Ivanhoe Liberia are committed to operating the Nimba Iron Ore project and associated infrastructure, both in Guinea and Liberia, in accordance with the highest environmental and social standards. When we make commitments, we abide by them because we know that, as guests in the countries where we operate, we need to earn every day our social license to operate.

"We are deeply convinced of the benefits for the Liberian people of opening up this major Liberian owned infrastructure to other users and seek to work constructively with the Government of Liberia, Arcelor Mittal, and other potential users to make this possible".

About HPX

HPX is a privately-owned, U.S.-domiciled mineral exploration and development company.

Ivanhoe Liberia Limited is a Liberian registered mining company and wholly-owned independent subsidiary of HPX. For further information, please visit www.ivanhoeliberia.com SMFG is a Guinean incorporated mining company. For further information, please visithttps://thenewdawnliberia.com/hpx-announces-positive-result-for-nimba-iron-ore-project/