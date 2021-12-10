Liberia: House Summons Mary Broh for Contempt

The House of Representatives in open session Tuesday, December 7, 2021, summoned the Chairperson of the Citizens Engagement Board, Madam Mary Broh to appear before the August body today, Thursday, December 9, 2021, to show reasons while she should not be held in contempt.

The Citizens Engagement Board is currently involved in the beautification of Monrovia and its suburbs in preparation for the 200 Bicentennial Celebrations.

Madam Broh had been invited by the House of Representatives on December 2, 2021, to explain the destruction of bananas and plantains worth LRD4.7m, belonging to the Banana Traders.

Her summon followed a written communication sent to the plenary by Montserrado County District #7 Representative, Solomon George.

According to the Montserrado County lawmaker, over four truckloads of bananas and plantains were thrashed by Madam Broh last Saturday which has been stored at the E.J. Roye Building on Ashmun Street.

Appearing in front of the Capitol early Tuesday, Madam Broh and her supporters were seen dressed with chalk polished all over their bodies, carrying palm thatches, indicative that the Capitol building is dirty.

"Capitol building very dirty, Capitol building very stinks, go clean your office, go clean your houses" they chanted.

After staying in front of the Capitol for almost an hour she and her supporters left Capitol Hill, thus enraging lawmakers who slammed her with contempt.

Madam Broh, current Director-General of the General Services Agency (GSA) was appointed on October 21, 2021, by Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee to help clean the City ahead of the Christmas festive season and the pending Bicentennial Celebrations.