Africa: 2023 - Africa, World Eager for Outcome of Nigeria's General Elections - UK High Commissioner

The UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has said Africa and the whole world are eager to see the outcome of Nigeria's 2023 general elections.

She said the conduct and outcomes of the polls are important and relevant to democracies in Africa.

Ms Laing stated this at The Convergence 3.0 while addressing over 200 young aspirants vying for different political offices.

The Convergence 3.0 is an initiative of Yiaga Africa and the Not Too Young to Run movement. It is aimed at empowering young candidates with necessary tools for running effective political campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The two-day event which began on Thursday in Lagos, brought together over 200 young aspirants from the South west region.

In her address, Ms Laing called on political parties in the country to take the registration of youth and women seriously. This, she said, will encourage greater participation of these groups in politics and governance and hoped that such a feat is achieved in the 2023 elections.

She noted that the outcome of the polls is just as important for the world as it is for Nigeria.

"You all know in your region where actually democracy is backsliding, this includes West Africa basically... One real positive thing about Nigeria is the state of its democracy since 1999, though it has been a little bit of a murky road, you are stuck with it.

"The world will be looking at the 2023 elections. Will it be relatively secure, will it be conducted relatively well and will the outcome be the one that the people believe in?" she said.

For the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Ismaeel Ahmed, The Convergence has provided an opportunity for young people to go into politics and make changes from bottom to the top.

He also assured that the "APC is a party for young people."

A former member of the House of Representatives and sponsor of the Not Too Young to Run bill, Tony Nwulu, described the event as an opportunity to create chances for Nigerian youth.

Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, 34 year-old Debo Ogundoyin, informed participants that the journey to political offices is personal.

While he emphasised the need for unity, he admonished aspirants to be determined and driven by passion.

Why the Convergence?

In his remarks, the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, said the event was a call to Nigerian youth to take up leadership positions.

This, he said, will change the narrative with regards to youth participation and inclusion in governance.

"We have seen young people alike who have emerged and demonstrated leadership at different levels. Anyone who thinks it is impossible is definitely not ready. We are providing a bold statement with evidence that they are ready.

"Young people are saying 'we are ready' and they are demonstrating it and the best that we can do as a civil society is to provide the necessary support, inspiration and solidarity. And we want young people out there to note that you are not alone and as a movement, we will be with you all through the struggle."

Mr Itodo explained that the organisers decided to decentralise the event at regional levels hence the gathering for aspirants in the South-west alone.

He said in February, the Convergence 4.0 will take place in Sokoto State for aspirants in the North-west.