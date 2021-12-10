Liberia: 'Tax Payment Is PAPD's Backbone,' President Weah Says As He Launches Revenue Symposium

The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, says his administration will not tolerate the refusal of some Liberians to pay their taxes, which he described as backbone of the government's flagship development program, Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development, PAPD.

President Weah implores all citizens and business owners tax-paying responsibility seriously towards spiraled development and national transformation.

Launching the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) 2nd Revenue Symposium Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Ministerial Complex, President Weah acknowledged the efforts of Liberians who remained tax compliant amid the Covid-19 pandemic but asked everyone within the confines of Liberia's borders to pay their taxes consistently.

"I am pleased to join you today at this 2nd National Revenue Symposium, as the Liberia Revenue Authority celebrates our valuable taxpayers - those individuals and businesses that have passed through the COVID storm and still maintained their contribution towards the funding of our nation's development agenda," the Liberian leader said in a statement at the opening of the symposium.

Himself an ardent taxpayer, the President said individuals and businesses that adopt a tax-paying attitude are true patriots and nation builders.

"We cannot thank them enough, but in this public manner we can acknowledge and appreciate them throughout this Tax Appreciation Week," President Weah stressed.

He added: "The theme of this Symposium is 'Moving to Billions - Increased Tax Compliance for National Transformation.' This theme is significant to all of us because it highlights our quest for increased domestic resources that is critical in the advancement of our development agenda, which seeks to transform the socio-economic status of our people."

President Weah expressed delight over the fact that the LRA has taken on the challenge to increase domestic resources, guided by the Domestic Resource Mobilization Strategy approved in November of 2018.

The President noted: "The improvement in the country's domestic revenue efforts is also largely attributable to the compliance level of you, the tax payers, several of whom are present here this morning. I thank you for your steadfast commitment, in the face of many challenges and difficulties."

The Liberian Leader reiterated his Government's commitment in supporting reform efforts that make tax payment accessible and convenient.

"We will continue our consultations with the LRA, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and other stakeholders, to ensure that those who do not pay their fair share of taxes are made to pay," Dr. Weah averred. "We will continue to support digital reforms in tax administration, as the gains made since the intrusion of COVID 19 require that we conduct tax collection with increased commitment to efficiency and innovation."

President Weah said government is equally committed to supporting further reform efforts that will ensure continuous growth in domestic revenues to improve service delivery to citizens.

President Weah thanked the Commissioner General and staff of the LRA for the commitment and hard work in ensuring that Liberia's annual budget moves from Millions to Billions.

The President wished that deliberations and interactions at the Symposium would produce positive outcomes that will bring sustainable growth in domestic revenues in Liberia.