Namibia: Windhoek Kick-Starts Festive Season By Switching On Christmas Lights

The City of Windhoek held its annual switching on of the Christmas lights event on Thursday evening.

Newly installed mayor Sade Gawanas said: "In keeping with our annual tradition to kick-start the festive season, I am honoured to officiate tonight's special ceremony in the city centre."

Gawanas said as people prepare to travel and be merry, "Let's not forget our humanity. We have a long road ahead towards improving the quality of life of Windhoek's residents. "

"It is up to us to pave the way into the New Year and to do so with kindness, care and a collective purpose of serving one another," the mayor said.

She also thanked everyone, especially the children, who joined them in spreading the festive season cheer in Windhoek.

"Happy holidays everyone," she added.