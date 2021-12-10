Namibia: 14 Die in Crash

10 December 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

NAMIBIA has been left reeling after 14 people perished in a crash that took place on the road to Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa region early on Friday morning.

According to a police incident report, a minibus and a sedan were involved in a collision and caught fire at 03h58.

Fourteen occupants of the vehicles succumbed in the fire caused by the crash.

Two passengers, of which one is a child, were transported to the Okahandja State Hospital. The severity of their injuries have not been disclosed as yet.

The shocking news of the crash started to filter in during the early hours of this morning as Namibia commemorates International Women's Day and Human Rights Day.

It was also reported that three other people died in a separate accident south of Okahandja, bringing the number of fatalities to 17 as the long weekend continues.

This is a developing story.

