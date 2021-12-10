Zimbabwe: Bulawayo in Partnership to Secure Scans for Pregnant Mothers

10 December 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Bulawayo City Council has partnered with a global health institution in a partnership that will see the municipality providing ultrasound scans for pregnant mothers at its clinics.

The development is set to improve the city's maternal health services.

Maternal mortality in the country currently stands at 614 deaths per 100 000 live births, which is one of the highest mortality rates globally.

Bulawayo health services director Edwin Sibanda said the initiative was a partnership between the city and Fintum Health Solutions, a mobile health social enterprise.

"Our emphasis is on capacitating primary health care to be able to handle modern health care problems. Travel restrictions and lack of funds have led to an increase in maternal mortality rates as mothers fail to access services," said Sibanda.

He noted there was a need for continuous improvement in health care systems to ensure the city's ratepayers received the services they deserved.

"Local clinic midwives will be trained on pregnancy ultrasound scanning," he said.

The ultrasound scanning services will be available at Nkulumane, Pelandaba, Cowdray Park, Pumula Old, Nketa, and Northen clinics.

Sibanda said the programme will be subsidised with service fees ranging between US$7 and US$11.

Bulawayo has 19 municipal clinics.

