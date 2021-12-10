Cameroon: IRIC - Students Urged to Mitigate Environmental Challenges

This was at the official beginning of the academic year for those of the International Cooperation, Humanitarian Action and Sustainable Development on December 7, 2021.

Masters degree students of the International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC) specialising in the field of International Cooperation, Human Action and Sustainable Development, have been advised to contribute to Africa's quota in the protection of the environment and reduce the effects of global warning.

The Director of IRIC, Daniel Urbain Ndongo urged the students as he presided at the official beginning of the academic year for them on December 7, 2021. Christened batch of "Environmental Action in International Relations", the field is a product of cooperation ties between Cameroon and Italy. The Italian Ambassador to Cameroon, Filippo Scammaca Del Murgo gave an inaugural lecture on "the objectives of sustainable development and the new perspectives of Italian cooperation."

In his statement to the students, the Director urged the 12th batch of students upon acquiring knowledge to influence public debates on decentralisation and human action, integrate the aspects of gender equality for the emergence of Cameroon, contribute to the realisation of the National Development Strategy 2030 and promote the concept of living together.

"In an attempt to promote international cooperation in a decentralised context, these students are trained with leadership skills to improve the living conditions of citizens and countries are in a perpetual transformation process," he stated, noting that those trained will reflect the dynamism of the changing world order. Studies are done on campus and virtual with training focused on three principal axes comprising humanitarian action, decentralised cooperation and environmental management.

The Italian Ambassador in his lecture said his country is working at the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals in Italy and supporting its partner countries like Cameroon in likewise manner. Italy, he noted, collaborates with Cameroon in several aspects including health, education, civil society organisation, regional cooperation and private sector cooperation to fight unemployment.

The stakes of Italian cooperation, the Ambassador stated, is to meet up with global challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic which negatively impacted the economy of Italy as seen in the mortality rate. Global warming, food insecurity, migration, peace and stability are aspects the diplomat said should be focused on for a more conducive world.