Cameroon: Douala - 16 Young Graduates Get Banking Jobs

The offer is intended to catalyse and accelerate the development of young people with high potential.

It has become common in the country that almost all decent job opportunities which should have swallowed graduates into profitable activities come with requirements such as 2-10 years work experience. Many have been wondering where and when will they ever gain such experience, if not given space somewhere to start. "Young Talent Academy" by Union Bank of Cameroon is both a relief and answer to these worries. It seeks to give candidates the opportunity to be immerged into the professional world.

Through this programme 16 young graduates have been selected and retained for training and subsequent integration into various paid functions of the financial institution.

Speaking at the beginning of a two-day training of the candidates (on what the institution expects from them, the right character they must adopt at work and the right reputation to cultivate and guard at all time within the institution and in the community) in Bonanjo-Douala on December 2, 2021, the Assistant General Manager of UBC, Clement Yuyun, said their aim is to catalyse and accelerate the development of young graduates with high potential. He said, "With our 21 years of existence we need a new platform able to take the bank to its level of competence. We thought that we should make a difference by giving the young graduates from 20-30 years the opportunity to be able to start a career; youths who are energetic, determined, innovative in their spirit, and that is why we selected a few of them out of about a thousand curriculum vitae that we received."

He expressed the expectation that the candidates will come in with an innovative mindset, be open to give constructive criticism and enable the institution to move forward.

"We live in a country where people think you cannot get a job without corruption, nor without many years of experience, but Union Bank of Cameroon has challenged this position by giving us graduates the opportunity to prove what we are capable of doing; I am very grateful," says Ndjambe David, a candidate. Coquette Meli, another candidate, feels greatly honoured to have been selected: She says, "We are determined to contribute our best in order to impact the institution and the economy of the country."