Cameroon: Women's Football Championship - Clubs Brace Up for New Season

While waiting for official dates to be announced, the football outfits are making use of both national and international friendlies to keep fit.

As the wait for the new season continues, clubs of the Women's football championship want to keep their players on the page and prepared for future challenges. After reconstructing their squads in the just-ended recruitment window, some of the clubs have gone back to the pitches to test the strength of their renovated teams via friendly matches.

Éclair Football filles of Sa'a is one of the clubs that has of recent been on the platform of these friendlies. On December 2, 2021 in Yaounde, they had two important friendly games against Canon Football Filles and AS Fortuna. In the first game, the Sa'a girls were thumped by AS Fortuna 4-2. Conceding four goals is clear indication that the defence of Éclair Football Filles was weak. On the same day, Éclair played against Canon Filles. This time around, Éclair stood up and beat their opponents 4-0. Perhaps, they had learnt from the mistakes of their previous encounter. Nonetheless, both games were ample opportunity for all three clubs to test their strength, see where they are lacking and make corrections.

Apart from this local friendlies, Louves Minproff that emerged second on the classification table of the previous season recently had two very important international friendlies against Congolese first division side FCF Amani at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo. The first leg of the international friendly was played on December 3, 2021 and Louves won 1-0. The second leg was played on December 5, 2021 and Louves again floored their opponents 1-0.

Stakeholders say the two international friendlies were platforms for the teams to test their strength on international spheres. It should be recalled that Louves lastly played an official international match against Malabo King of Equatorial Guinea. Louves performed poorly in the away and return games and was thus sent out of the race. It is perhaps to avoid such international disgrace, that they are laying emphasis on international friendlies.