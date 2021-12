Tunis/Tunisia — Recent rains brought the dam fill volume to 820 million cubic metres out of a total capacity of 2.337 billion cubic metres, that is a fill rate of 35%.

Water reserves in Tunisia's 35 dams stood at 942 million cubic metres in the same period last year, said the National Agricultural Observatory (French:ONAGRI).

Water stocks are estimated at nearly 1.2 billion cubic metres in the period between February and April 2021.