Tunisia: Exaggeration of Corruption Damages Country's Image - Study

Tunis/Tunisia — A study on corruption in Tunisia shows that the exaggeration of this phenomenon by the media and in the minds of Tunisians and its political instrumentalisation have significantly damaged the image of the country.

The author of the study, Kamel Ayadi, President of the International Centre for the Fight against Corruption, points out the great discrepancy between Tunisians' perception of corruption and its true proportion. Among the 71% of people interviewed for this study (senior executives) who believe that corruption exists, only 37% admit to having experienced it directly or indirectly.

Ayadi, who was speaking at a meeting in Tunis on Thursday to mark International Anti-Corruption Day, noted that the societal approach, which includes the media, civil society and politicians, has given a negative image and shown that the country does not encourage investors.

However, Tunisia's ranking by Transparency International remains much better than that of several Arab countries such as Morocco and Egypt, he noted.

The study looked at the evaluation of the institutional and societal approach adopted in the fight against corruption. Two surveys were conducted in this context, the first aimed at a sample of citizens and the second targeted 200 senior officials (former ministers, managers, magistrates, controllers...).

The latter consider that the harm of the approach followed in the fight against corruption far exceeds its results.

In his recommendations, Ayadi insists on the need to design a national index to measure corruption, based on scientific approaches to avoid interpretations made according to moods.

In his study, Ayadi also shows that 80 % of the interviewees consider that the laws on corruption are not adapted to the current context.

He concludes that the institutional and governmental approach that was developed by experts is the best work proposed in this sense, despite some shortcomings.